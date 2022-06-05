Episode 187: Pop Pop Hurray!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tony Davis describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, always dreaming of a big idea.His love for popcorn is the one that stuck. He started Pop Pop Hurray! first as a vendor and fundraising business, but a storefront was calling.

The pandemic almost put that call on hold, but the fact that other businesses were closing was what allowed him to get the perfect corner storefront in downtown Ferguson. We sat down with Tony inside his shop with the smell of caramel filling the air and the sound of popcorn popping away.

There are more than 50 flavors and any topping you could dream of. Tony shared the vision for the present and future of his brand, as well as the push he received from UMSL Accelerate program, which works to lift up small businesses. He’s now working to open a second location later this summer in St. Charles.

