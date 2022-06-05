Advertisement

Cardinals’ Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second...
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Jun. 5, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users directed Donovan’s tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan’s Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

“If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

