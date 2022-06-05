4Warn Weather: The Dry Weather Ends Soon, Rain Arrives Monday

Weather Discussion:

A cold front is heading our way and will move through Monday night. In advance of that, showers and storms are likely on Monday. It will also be more humid. Showers and storms will be most widespread during the morning, tapering off in the late afternoon.

There is a much lower chance of rain and storms on Tuesday & Wednesday, but I think much of the precipitation might just miss us to the south. Stay tuned.

