Woman and son left homeless as Spanish Cove complex tells tenants to move out

Packing continues for families in North County as more tenants are being kicked out of the Spanish Cove Townhomes in Spanish Lake.

Talene Campbell needs emergency shelter after receiving a vacate notice on Tuesday. She was forced to leave and may have to live on the street.

“I have to be out of my hotel on Sunday. I have no more money. I have nothing so basically I’m homeless right now,” she says.

Campbell’s letter is one of the first to give an explanation as to why tenants are being asked to move out. The notice stating “construction” is the reason Campbell had to pack her bags and leave with her son.

“I have nowhere to go,” says Campbell. “I just wish we had more time.”

News 4 was there alongside Councilwoman Shalonda Webb at the leasing office Friday, demanding answers for tenants. However, management directed us to email its corporate office based in Ohio.

“It’s just unjustifiable. I think it’s so wrong,” says tenant Diane Oliver. “I’m really grateful that she came out and going on foot patrol and help advocate with us.”

Councilwoman Webb hit the pavement to speak with residents left to fend for themselves after receiving vacate notices to leave by the end of the summer.

“When they put the notice on your door you lose hope,” says tenant George Norise. “I’ve been here for three years, paying rent, and now we gotta go with my four kids.”

“I’ve never missed a payment with my rent. I’ve never been late. What’s going on right now is unnatural and I feel like it’s totally illegal,” says Oliver.

Councilwoman Webb plans to bring legal services to the complex next week to help families understand their rights. Pepper Pike owns Spanish Cove and has an “F” rating by the Better Business Bureau.

“There’s not enough housing for all of us to just pick up and move right away. I just don’t know what the majority of us is going to do,” says Oliver.

Spanish Cove tenants in need of assistance are being asked to call legislative assistant Shonte Harmon-Young at 314-341-7734.

