Woman killed after ATV towing moped is hit in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - An Edwardsville woman was killed when the ATV towing the moped she was on was rear-ended in St. Clair County Friday night.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. A 2002 green Cools ATV was towing a disabled moped without working taillights and was going westbound on Collinsville Road near Arlington Avenue when a 2004 red Dodge Ram rear-ended the ATV.

A 34-year-old woman from Collinsville riding on the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. Other information was not immediately known.

