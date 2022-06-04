Mask wearing required for employees, vendors at some Schnucks locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mask wearing is now required for employees and vendors at Schnucks stores in St. Louis City and County, the chain announced Saturday.

Schnucks says it is reinstating the mandate for employees and vendors at stores located in counties that fall under a “high” risk on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map. Customers are not required to wear a mask but are strongly encouraged to do so. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising in the St. Louis area in recent weeks.

Click here to see a list of affected stores.

