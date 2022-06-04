Advertisement

Person in critical condition after being shot in North County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after they were shot in north St. Louis County, police said.

Officers found someone with a gunshot wound in the 10000 block of Pepper Lane near Moline Acres and Castle Point. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Women in Afghanistan
As Taliban imposes more restrictions on women, Afghan refugees in St. Louis worry about friends, family
break-in caught on camera
WATCH: Surveillance video shows thieves strike at downtown St. Louis wear store
Eureka thief
Eureka businesses & police team up to catch a thief in the act
break-in caught on camera
WATCH: Surveillance video shows thieves strike at downtown St. Louis wear store