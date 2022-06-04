Person in critical condition after being shot in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after they were shot in north St. Louis County, police said.

Officers found someone with a gunshot wound in the 10000 block of Pepper Lane near Moline Acres and Castle Point. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

No other information has been released.

