Fire in Visitation Park neighborhood displaces 12 residents

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a 4-unit apartment building, forcing a dozen people to be displaced from their home.

St. Louis Fire officials tell News 4 that 10 adults and two children are now being assisted by the Red Cross after the building in the 5400 block of Cabanne went up in a blaze.

The fire broke out before 3:30 p.m. Firefighters did not report anyone injured.

