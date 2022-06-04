‘Fight for Air Climb’ held at Busch Stadium to help raise money for the American Lung Association

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s “Fight for Air” Climb was held at Busch Stadium Saturday.

Nearly 900 people attended the event. Thousands of stairs were climbed to raise money for the American Lung Association.

Some people participated to honor or support a loved one or friend.

“This hits near and dear to our hearts. One of our battalion chiefs has cancer, so this hits home for us,” said a participating firefighter.

If you are or were a smoker, or if you have a cough that isn’t going away, ask your primary care physician for a low-dose CT scan.

