4Warn Weather: Mostly Sunny & Dry Again Tomorrow

Weather Discussion:

Slight chance in this evening’s forecast. A disturbance over Kansas is heading this way. The expectation was that the rain would fall apart completely as it tracked east. But that has not been the case. So I’ve added a 20% chance of a light shower late this evening.

Tonight with mostly cloudy skies we drop to the mid 60s before seeing temperatures again in the mid 80s tomorrow. The humidity remains low again tomorrow as will the winds.

Rain & storms are expected to move back into the area late Sunday night, probably well after midnight.

Rain chances will continue Monday through Wednesday. Not one day looks like a washout, so there will still be opportunities to enjoy some outdoor pool time. The rain will hold temperatures steady in the upper 70s and low 80s this week.

