WATCH: Surveillance video shows thieves strike at downtown St. Louis wear store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cameras were rolling when thieves targeted a wear store on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

The video shows a man throw a large rock twice through a window and breaking it before a second man runs into the store and takes all of the clothes in a matter of seconds. The targeted store is DNA on Washington Ave. near 13th Street.

The owner has already boarded up the store window and says the theft happened just a few days shy of the store’s 10th anniversary.

“The police are close, but they cant always be around 100 percent of the time. So, they came when they needed to come when the alarm went off, but by that time they got here, the criminals were gone,” said owner Donteaus Moore.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

