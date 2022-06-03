As Taliban imposes more restrictions on women, Afghan refugees in St. Louis worry about friends, family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly nine months after the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan amid the U.S. withdrawal, millions of people are on the verge of starvation and women face increasing restrictions.

In May, the Taliban said women should stay home, rather than go to work or school. If they do go out in public, they must wear loose, head-to-toe clothing, preferably a burka.

“People always ask me, ‘Oh, you must be very happy,’” said Zahra Nazari, 18, who escaped Afghanistan with her sister and mother and resettled in St. Louis. “But I’m always worried about Afghan women because I lived in Afghanistan and I was working hard for women’s rights.”

Nazari and her sister Fatima, 17, were able to flee Afghanistan with the help of a St. Charles man they had met several years prior at their local market. He was visiting their mountainous village acclimating to the altitude ahead of a race.

The women spent 10 days at the Kabul Airport last August, anxiously waiting with their paperwork to enter the airport. Nazari said she remembers how kind the U.S. serviceman was that helped her and her family get processed through.

“Once he saw we had all the right documents, he helped pick up our heavy bags and take us into the airport,” she said.

Ahead of boarding a military plane, Nazari said they heard a “huge” explosion on the other side of the wall. She later learned a suicide bomber had detonated a bomb outside the airport gates, killing hundreds of Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers.

“Without the U.S. military people, we would not be here,” she said. “We would never have gotten through.”

The two sisters and their mother now rent an apartment, work full-time jobs and are in the process of getting their driving permits. While they’re optimistic about their new life and future, they can’t help but think about those who weren’t as lucky.

“Women in Afghanistan, during the peace talks and after, never believed the Taliban and always told the UN we never believe the Taliban, we never want Taliban as a government,” she said.

“Everyone is in jail now, everyone,” added Fatima.

By jail, she means home. With women unable to attend school or work in most places, the sisters said many families are without additional income. As a result, many are going without food.

“When you can’t work, or for women who provided for their family, they don’t have money for food,” Nazari said. “Even the people that were rich are struggling along with the poor.”

While they worry daily about their friends and family, they are continuing their education by taking English classes on their off days from work. They hope to attend college.

“I want to start my university, I want to work in society and I want a good job, a better job,” said Fatima. “I want to make my future a very good future for myself. I love the U.S.A.”

