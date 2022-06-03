Multiple police agencies, SWAT team at Metro East house where suspect barricaded himself in

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Shots were fired at police officers and a man is barricaded in a house in Centreville, Illinois Thursday, authorities tell News 4.

The person who shot at officers barricaded himself in a house near 35th and Trendley, where police from East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Caseyville, St. Clair County and Illinois State Police are actively handling the situation. The area is just south of East St. Louis.

No police officers have been reported injured in the incident. A SWAT team is headed to the house where the suspect and two of his children are, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The children’s ages are unknown.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

