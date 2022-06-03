Saint Louis University Hospital nurses rally to voice concerns about understaffing, patient safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Saint Louis University Hospital nurses held a rally Friday.

The nurses used the rally to “voice their deep concerns about patient safety, chronic understaffing, and the alarming drop in the number of staff nurses hired by the facility,” a press release from National Nurses United read. They claim the hospital is short 300 nurses.

The union claims nurses are now responsible for more patients on a daily basis than they were before the pandemic. The union currently represents 540 nurses at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital.

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital sent News 4 a statement regarding the rally:

“At SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, we are incredibly fortunate to have a talented, compassionate and dedicated team of expert nurses and professionals who provide exceptional health care services to our patients and community every day. We remain committed to fostering a positive, supportive and collaborative workplace where team members can thrive personally and professionally – while also making significant investments in our recruitment efforts.”

