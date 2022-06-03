Recently indicted Reed, Boyd make brief appearances during Board of Aldermen meeting Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Ward 22 Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd made brief appearances during Friday’s St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting, only a day after both were indicted on federal corruption charges.

The two are accused in a pay-to-play scheme, along with former Alderman John Collins-Muhammed, who recently resigned. Reed is accused of taking more than $20,000 in cash in exchange for a tax abatement deal and other business endeavors. A recorded conversation from 2021 outlines some of those claims, the indictment says. Collins-Muhammed is accused of accepting money, a car and an iPhone in exchange for a tax abatement deal with a constituent. Boyd is accused of taking bribes for a tax abatement, cash and free car repairs in order to bog down the price for a city property someone wanted to buy.

Boyd appeared during the meeting’s roll call, and popped in and out of the hour-long virtual meeting. Reed appeared about 10 minutes into the meeting but did not stay on for even one minute. The charges were briefly discussed when a resolution introduced by Boyd about tax abatements was tabled by the aldermen.

Collins-Muhammed resigned in May, saying on Twitter: “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

Reed has said he will not resign.

