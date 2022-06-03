PD: Man charged, 8-year-old rescued from sexual exploitation in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- An 8-year-old child was rescued in St. Charles Friday from a man police say possessed, produced and distributed child pornography.

The rescue was the result of a search warrant conducted during an investigation into 23-year-old Ronald Lawrence. Police investigated Lawrence’s online activities, which led to police intervention and the 8-year-old’s rescue. According to a probable cause statement, Lawrence admitted to producing and possessing child pornography in a recorded interview with detectives.

Lawrence is charged with statutory sodomy and is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections with no bond. The search warrant was conducted in the 1400 block of Rue Street in St. Charles, where Lawrence lived. Police did not say what Lawrence’s relation to the 8-year-old is.

Police identified a second victim and said they have reason to believe there are more. The 8-year-old rescued is in protective custody. The St. Charles County Police Department and the Missouri Crimes Against Children Task Force carried out the investigation with assistance from the St. Charles City Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.