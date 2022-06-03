Mother pleas for change after teenage son’s fentanyl death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Stone Carpenter bought what he thought were Percocet pills when he was 18 years old. That pill, which was laced with fentanyl, ended up taking his life just before he was supposed to graduate high school.

Carpenter bought the pills from someone on Snapchat. His mother Dawn rallied Friday on Main Street in St. Charles with the Association for People Against Lethal Drugs. She said she wants to change the narrative around the drug epidemic.

St. Charles County Medical Examiner records show that 15 people ages 16-19 died of an overdose from 2016 through 2020. Records also show a stark increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, going from just one in the county in 2010 to 81 in 2020.

