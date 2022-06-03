Man surrenders after hourlong standoff in Metro East

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- An hour-long standoff in the Metro East ended peacefully after a man surrendered to police Thursday night.

The man shot at officers before barricading himself in his house in the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue, where police from East St. Louis, Fairmont City, Caseyville, St. Clair County and Illinois State Police are actively handling the situation. The area is just south of East St. Louis.

The original incident police responded to was on Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis around 7:30 p.m. after shots were fired, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said. The man then ran to his house and barricaded himself with his two children inside.

No police officers have been reported injured in the incident. A SWAT team was at the house where the suspect and the children were. The children’s ages are unknown. At 9:30 Thursday night, The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police were assisting East St. Louis Police in getting the man to surrender.

News 4 was on the scene when one of the children came out of the house unarmed. The man was later taken away in handcuffs after surrendering.

