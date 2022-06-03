Advertisement

Man confesses to selling drugs to pregnant St. Louis County woman before her death

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man accused of selling fentanyl that resulted in the 2018 death of a pregnant woman pleaded guilty Thursday.

Raymond Blankenship, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. The unidentified woman from St. Louis County messaged Blankenship to buy Percocet via Facebook. He said he was out of the drugs but he would call someone else to see if they had any. In his plea agreement. he admitted to selling her fentanyl capsules on Sept. 17, 2018.

Police said she died later that day of acute fentanyl intoxication. After her death, St. Louis County detectives pretended to be the victim to buy more fentanyl from Blankenship. As police were arresting Blankenship swallowed some capsules with fentanyl as he tried to escape.

His sentencing hearing will be held in September.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
June 3 declared “Gun Violence Awareness Day” in St. Louis City
Car crash
At least 1 injured after 2-car crash in North City
In 2022, there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kansas alone, KCK...
‘This is serious business’: KCK police find nearly 6k fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
Here is who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022
Here’s who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022