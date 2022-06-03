Man confesses to selling drugs to pregnant St. Louis County woman before her death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man accused of selling fentanyl that resulted in the 2018 death of a pregnant woman pleaded guilty Thursday.

Raymond Blankenship, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. The unidentified woman from St. Louis County messaged Blankenship to buy Percocet via Facebook. He said he was out of the drugs but he would call someone else to see if they had any. In his plea agreement. he admitted to selling her fentanyl capsules on Sept. 17, 2018.

Police said she died later that day of acute fentanyl intoxication. After her death, St. Louis County detectives pretended to be the victim to buy more fentanyl from Blankenship. As police were arresting Blankenship swallowed some capsules with fentanyl as he tried to escape.

His sentencing hearing will be held in September.

