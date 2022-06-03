Advertisement

Local military veterans & volunteers restore historic aircraft used at war to preserve past for future generations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Local military veterans and volunteers have spent years restoring historic aircraft used at war to preserve the past for future generations. News 4′s Cory Stark highlights this unique group as part of our Spotlight on those Served series.

On June 4, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will host a “ride day” at Creve Coeur Airport. The event will allow individuals to ride in an AH-1F Cobra and UH-1 Huey. Flights begin at 10 a.m. and cost between $100 and $625.

Click here for more information and for pre-ride sales.

