At least 1 injured after 2-car crash in North City

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -At least one person is injured after a two-car crash in north St. Louis city early Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. before officers responded to a call for an accident with injuries at North Broadway and East Taylor. At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

