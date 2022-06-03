At least 1 injured after 2-car crash in North City
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -At least one person is injured after a two-car crash in north St. Louis city early Friday morning.
The incident took place around 6 a.m. before officers responded to a call for an accident with injuries at North Broadway and East Taylor. At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
