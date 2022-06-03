Lawyer accuses Amazon of failing to comply with congressional investigation

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The lawyer for the family of a delivery driver killed in the Amazon warehouse collapse is accusing the company of failing to comply with a congressional investigation.

The probe is looking into Amazon’s labor practices. It is specifically zeroing in on the company’s handling of the collapse at the facility. Jack Casciato told News 4 Amazon keeps putting up roadblocks.

“Amazon has failed to comply with the federal investigation, and I think one only needs a small amount of common sense to recognize that whatever is in those internal memorandums, whatever is in those internal communications that Amazon refuses to turn over certainly is not exonerating them,” he said.

The congressional committee is seeking communications between Amazon managers and employees at the time the tornado hit.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.