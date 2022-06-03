Advertisement

Lawyer accuses Amazon of failing to comply with congressional investigation

A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville,...
A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The lawyer for the family of a delivery driver killed in the Amazon warehouse collapse is accusing the company of failing to comply with a congressional investigation.

The probe is looking into Amazon’s labor practices. It is specifically zeroing in on the company’s handling of the collapse at the facility. Jack Casciato told News 4 Amazon keeps putting up roadblocks.

Records show Amazon warehouse hit by tornado consistently passed city inspection

“Amazon has failed to comply with the federal investigation, and I think one only needs a small amount of common sense to recognize that whatever is in those internal memorandums, whatever is in those internal communications that Amazon refuses to turn over certainly is not exonerating them,” he said.

The congressional committee is seeking communications between Amazon managers and employees at the time the tornado hit.

