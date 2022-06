ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Jungle Boogie concerts have returned to the Saint Louis Zoo.

From 4-7 p.m. Fridays through August 12 there will be concerts at the Schnuck Family Plaza in the center of the Zoo. There will not be a concert on June 17. The concerts are free to attend.

Click here to learn more and see the lineup.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.