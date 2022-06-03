June 3 declared “Gun Violence Awareness Day” in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has declared June 3, 2022, “Gun Violence Awareness Day” in the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis joins municipalities across the country in honoring more than 110 lives lost to gun violence in the United States. This comes a day after President Joe Biden gave a speech on gun violence and called for an assault rifle ban following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Mayor Jones joined fellow Mayors Against Illegal Guns Co-Chairs Mayor Brandon Scott (Baltimore, MD), Mayor Tim Kelly (Chattanooga, TN), Former Mayor Steve Benjamin (Columbia, SC), Mayor Quinton Lucas (Kansas City, MO), Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard (Mount Vernon, NY), Mayor Eric Adams (New York, NY), Former Mayor Michael Tubbs (Stockton, CA), Mayor Jane Castor (Tampa, FL), and Mayor Regina Romero (Tucson, AZ) last week in urging the Senate to take action to protect families from gun violence.

“Far too many St. Louisans have felt the pain of gun violence touch their lives and communities. Americans shouldn’t have to fear taking a trip to the grocery store or sending their kids to school. The horrific mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo reaffirmed our call for action: The Senate must protect our families from gun violence by expanding background checks to all gun sales, regulating assault weapons, and passing a federal red flag law.”

Last year, it was reported by the Missouri Independent that Missouri’s repeal of permit to purchase “led to at least a 25%, and as much as a 47%, increase in firearms homicides and a 23.5% increase in firearms suicides in Missouri in the years since it passed.”

The declaration is set to honor Hadiya Pendleton, 15, from Chicago, Illinois. Pendleton marched in the January 2013 presidential inaugural parade and was shot and killed weeks later. National Gun Violence Awareness Day will be designated as the first Friday every June.

