Jeffrey Boyd resigns from St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Jeffrey Boyd has resigned from the Board of Alderman following the federal indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

Attorney Terence Niehoff confirmed Friday to News 4 that his client planned to resign. Shortly afterwards, News 4 received the letter Boyd sent to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

“Effective immediately with I’m resigning from the Board of Alderman. It has been a great pleasure to serve the residents of the 22nd Ward for over 19 years and I’m proud of the good work we as a community have accomplished. It has also been a pleasure to work with so many aldermen/alderwomen over the years,” read the letter.

A statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office read, “Mayor Jones reiterates that she is deeply troubled by the allegations outlined by the US Attorney in yesterday’s unsealed indictment. Our office will monitor this case as it progresses through the legal system ahead of the next Board of Estimate & Apportionment meeting on June 15.”

Boyd made a brief appearance at Friday morning’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Boyd, who was elected 22nd Ward Alderman in 2003, was indicted alongside Reed and former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad on federal corruption charges.

