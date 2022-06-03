Here’s who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pride St. Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its PrideFest later this month.

PrideFest is set for the weekend of June 25 near Soldier’s Memorial in downtown St. Louis. Saturday headliners will include Latin pop star Vassy and Grammy-nominated vocalist, Deborah Cox. You might remember Cox from her 2009 hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here.”

On Sunday, you can hear Alex Newell. Newell is known for their roles in Glee and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Rising pop artist Raye is also set to perform.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.