Advertisement

Here’s who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022

Here is who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Pride St. Louis has announced the entertainment lineup for its PrideFest later this month.

PrideFest is set for the weekend of June 25 near Soldier’s Memorial in downtown St. Louis. Saturday headliners will include Latin pop star Vassy and Grammy-nominated vocalist, Deborah Cox. You might remember Cox from her 2009 hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here.”

On Sunday, you can hear Alex Newell. Newell is known for their roles in Glee and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Rising pop artist Raye is also set to perform.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here is who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022
Here is who you can expect to see at St. Louis PrideFest 2022
Charles Murphy
For 55 years, a local teacher has helped students achieve excellence
2-year undercover investigation led to indictment of aldermen
lawmaker steps in spanish cove apartments
County lawmaker steps in Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in 30 days