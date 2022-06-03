Advertisement

Goldschmidt homers, runs hit streak to 25 as Cards beat Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 14-5.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games. Goldschmidt smacked a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth against Marcus Stroman (2-5) when he lined a tiebreaking solo shot to right field for his first homer. He and Nootbaar also hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth against Frank Schwindel. Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth.

