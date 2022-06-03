Eureka businesses & police team up to catch a thief in the act

EUREKA (KMOV) - Charges are expected soon against a suspected thief who was arrested in the overnight hours last weekend at Midwest Motors near I-44 and Highway 109 in Eureka. According to Lt. Michael Werges with the Eureka Police Department, the man broke out the windows of six trucks in an effort to steal parts.

“When our officer arrived on the scene he observed an individual dressed in all black clothing actively under the hood of a vehicle stealing car parts,” he said.

The suspect was first seen on surveillance cameras next door at St. Louis RV Storage. Owner Al Ware said his system has motion sensors and after it notified him of the intruder, he was able to watch a live feed and pass that information along to police.

“My IT training educated me on systems that we should put in place to be more proactive about ensuring our property stays secure,” he said.

Meg Kociela is co-owner of Midwest Motors, another business affected by theft.

“We all are suffering so we’re all kind of watching each other’s backs,” she said.

Kociela said four of the trucks belonged to businesses that were customers. Besides the thousands of dollars to repair the broken windows, she said those businesses also lost revenue because they had work trucks that were unable to be used.

Werges said it helped officers in this case because the businesses had good, state-of-the-art security systems.

“I think this is a great example of a public, private partnership working together. They did their part and got cameras and we did our part and responded appropriately,” he said.

When police confronted the thief, he can be seen on video putting his hands in the air and then turning around to be handcuffed.

”In the end, a suspect got arrested. So the system worked,” said Ware.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released because he hasn’t yet been charged.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.