County lawmaker steps in to help Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in 30 days

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb plans to help tenants living in Spanish Village following a story on News 4.

Families at Spanish Cove Townhomes are receiving 30-day notices to move out of their homes without an explanation.

“30 days for residents who have been there for 20 years, multiple years, to give them 30 days to vacate I think that’s unreasonable,” says District 4 Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.

Webb will canvas the apartment complex Friday to connect tenants with legal counsel, rental assistance programs and other human services.

“I want them to know they have support. I want them to know it’s not lip service. We’re not bumping our gums. We’re about boots on the ground and getting to work.

More Spanish Cove tenants came to News 4 after being told to get out by the end of the month.

“They were like give us your unit and no explanation, says tenant, Charise Banks.

Banks is a mother of four living in fear of being put out on the street.

“To keep a smile on your face knowing you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head, you don’t know where your kids are going to lay their head that’s every parent’s nightmare,” says Banks.

“Would you treat your family like this? What makes you think that it’s right to treat people this way? says Webb. You can’t treat them any kind of way whatever their circumstances may be. We need to make sure we treat people with decency.”

“Why are we getting treated like this? says Banks. There’s too many questions but no answers. We can’t call the office. Nobody answers.”

“I want accountability for North County and this is not accountability,” says Webb.

The councilwoman and News 4 have reached out to the owners of Spanish Cove, Pepper Pike, for answers and have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.