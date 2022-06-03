Advertisement

Cardinals’ Goldschmidt named NL Player of the Month for May

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael B. Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Paul Goldschmidt is off to a strong start to June after extending his hitting and on-base streaks for another day with a home run in Friday afternoon’s game between the Cardinals and Cubs. But as he builds a case for another prodigious month, Goldy is still racking up acclaim for what he did in the last one.

MLB announced Friday that Goldschmidt has been named Player of the Month in the National League for May in recognition of his absolutely torrid month of hitting. Across 27 games in May, Goldschmidt compiled a .404 batting average, .471 on-base percentage and a whopping .817 slugging percentage. Those numbers included 10 homers, 13 doubles and 33 RBIs for the month as Goldschmidt carried the Cardinals offensively.

Coming into May, Goldschmidt had a .282 batting average and mediocre .728 OPS for the season. One ridiculous month later, Goldschmidt came into June with a .352 average and 1.049 OPS.

At age 34, Goldschmidt currently leads all NL batters this season in batting average, OBP, SLG and OPS. He also tied for the RBI lead with New York’s Pete Alonso. If that’s not a bona fide MVP candidate, I don’t know what is.

The award for Goldschmidt is the third of his career and his second with the Cardinals. Dating back to last season, the Cardinals have now taken home three straight NL Player of the Month Awards. Tyler O’Neill did so last September, with Nolan Arenado winning it in April.

