For 55 years, a local teacher has helped students achieve excellence

By Nicole Sanders and Maurice Drummond
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As schools from around the area complete their final days of classes this week, it also becomes a time of both excitement and reflection.

The pandemic has brought about constant changes for parents, students and teachers over the last couple of years but Roosevelt High School teacher Charles Murphy continues to inspire students through years of changes over a number of decades.

Murphy has been connecting with students in the St. Louis Public School system for 50 years. He has spent a total of 55 years as a teacher, going back to his first job in education in 1967. At 77, Murphy helps students achieve their dreams, which has always been his life’s work, while also providing some life skills along the way.

