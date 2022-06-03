4Warn Weather: Warm Weekend Ahead

Weather Discussion: Warm temperatures will continue through the weekend with low humidity. Normal highs are around 83 and we’ll be topping out in the mid 80s this weekend. There is a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Currently rain looks to advance into Missouri and fall apart both Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast for any changes, but if this pattern holds then it will remain warm and dry for your weekend plans!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.