Worldwide Raceway establishes Enjoy Illinois 300 NFT

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) partnered with RaceDayNFT to create an NFT to celebrate the 2022 racing season.

They established the Enjoy Illinois 300 NFT. WWTR will offer other NFTs as part of its 2022 race season collection.

“We’re bringing the WWTR to the blockchain for the very first time and are pleased to provide ticket purchasers with their own limited-edition commemorative NFT celebrating their attendance at the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race,” Raceway Gives Executive Director Larry Albus said. “Our unique NFT collaboration features exclusive 2022 Race Day artwork created by nationally recognized motorsports artist Kelly Telfer.”

The public will have an opportunity to purchase a second limited edition version of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NFT. The proceeds will go towards Raceway Gives.

The NFTs are available on RaceDayNFT.com on June 5 at noon. The deadline for fans to redeem their free NFT is Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

To purchase the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 NFT, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.