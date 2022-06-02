Two years after his murder, widow of Cpt. David Dorn reflects on loss, prepares for upcoming trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Two years after retired St. Louis Police Cpt. David Dorn was shot and killed, his widow says reality is starting to set in.

“Everybody thinks right after is bad, it’s not the first year that’s bad,” said Ann Dorn, Cpt. Dorn’s widow. “You’re in a fog, you’re in a haze, after the first year reality kicks in that they’re not coming back.”

Dorn, 77, was killed amid ongoing riots across the city, following the death of George Floyd. He spent 38 years with the St. Louis police, before becoming the chief at Moline Acres Police Department.

“I was woken up at midnight to the news of four officers being shot,” Dorn said. “I remember telling Dave what had happened. Then around 4:00 in the morning there’s a knock at the door.”

Dorn was confused as to why her husband wasn’t getting up to answer the door.

“Being a police officer and then being a police spouse, you never want the chief at your front door,” she said. “Then he told me Dave had been killed.”

Dorn said her husband responded to alarms at Lee’s Pawn Shop often and because the alarms were sensitive, even a strong thunderstorm could set them off.

“He went over there somewhat regularly to check on them,” she said. “So he didn’t wake me up that night to tell me he was going.”

Police said a group of people broke into the pawn shop in an attempt to loot the store. When Dorn arrived, he confronted the suspected looters, and was fatally shot. Police charged Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder in Dorn’s death. Mark Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Several others were charged with robbery.

Cannon’s murder trial is set to begin in July.

“I’m very nervous,” she said. “There are things I don’t want to know. As a police officer, the curious mind wants to know everything, but as the wife I don’t. There’s certain aspects of it I don’t want to know.”

Dorn said retired judge Marvin Teer will prosecute the case.

“Marvin and I go back 30 years,” she said. “I have full confidence in him.”

Dorn said she plans to attend the trial daily, although she’s not sure if she’s fully processed it.

“I’m not going to let his man or anybody else take my peace, or make me a victim,” she said. “I want to empower other people that think they’re victims, that they’re not.”

Cannon’s trial is expected to begin July 18.

