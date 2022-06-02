St. Louis Proud: St. Charles native is paper airplane flying champion

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dillon Ruble made history with a paper airplane.

Ruble is from St. Charles and just graduated from Missouri S&T in Rolla with a major in aerospace engineering. He told News 4 he wanted to be part of the advancing aerospace in the space realm.

A couple of months ago he was inspired by a fraternity brother to enter the Red Bull Paper Wings Competition. He made it to the Denver, Colorado competition, where he became the Paper Airplane National Champion with a record-breaking flight of 196.9 feet.

Ruble then represented the United States at the World Championships in Austria. He placed 12th out of 60.

