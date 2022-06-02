Advertisement

St. Louis police seek help tracking down armed robbery suspect who posed as a delivery man

Detectives in St. Louis are asking for help identifying a man suspected of posing as a delivery driver and robbing a man in the Ellendale neighborhood.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) --- Detectives in St. Louis are asking for help identifying a man suspected of posing as a delivery driver and robbing a man in the Ellendale neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect was holding boxes when he approached the 68-year-old victim in the 2300 block of McCausland Ave. on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. The victim opened the door so the man could deliver the packages. When the door was opened, the suspect pulled out a handgun and told the man to get on the ground.

The suspect stole the man’s bag, which contained money and personal items. He then ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 people were shot at a home in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in New Athens on June...
Suspect on the loose after 3 shot for interrupting burglary in St. Clair County
Grant Gaumer, 37, is accused of sex crimes against a student.
Lindbergh High School teacher charged with having sexual contact with student
1 killed, 2 injured after interrupting burglary in St. Clair County
St. Louis police seek help tracking down armed robbery suspect who posed as a delivery man