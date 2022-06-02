St. Louis police seek help tracking down armed robbery suspect who posed as a delivery man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) --- Detectives in St. Louis are asking for help identifying a man suspected of posing as a delivery driver and robbing a man in the Ellendale neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect was holding boxes when he approached the 68-year-old victim in the 2300 block of McCausland Ave. on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. The victim opened the door so the man could deliver the packages. When the door was opened, the suspect pulled out a handgun and told the man to get on the ground.

The suspect stole the man’s bag, which contained money and personal items. He then ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.