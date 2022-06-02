St. Louis Board of Alderman President, 2 others indicted by federal grand jury

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Three people, including the St. Louis Board of Alderman President, have been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday against Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently resigned 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.

The indictment mentions all three of them were involved with a “John Doe” pertaining to two projects and a business. The alleged crimes happened from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022. One of the properties in the mentioned indictment was in Collins-Muhammad’s ward and the other was listed as Boyd’s ward at the time.

The indictment alleges all three used their “official capacity” as Board of Aldermen members and accepted payments to assist John Doe with the promise of Tax Abatement and helping his trucking/hauling company.

Collins-Muhammad is accused of accepting and agreeing to accept cash, campaign contributions, a car and other things of value in relation to two of John Doe’s projects and his trucking/hauling company. He also is accused of using a cellular phone with the intent of the criminal activity. He was also indicted of knowingly participating in a scheme to “defraud and deprive” the citizens in his ward and of wire fraud.

Reed allegedly took a stream of cash payments and campaign donations “intending to be influenced and rewarded in connection with a business, transaction and series of transactions” related to one of John Doe’s projects and his company. He also is accused of using his cellular phone for criminal activity.

Boyd is accused of knowing accepting things of value, including cash and car repairs with the intent of being “influenced and rewarded.” He also allegedly used a cellular phone to commit criminal activity.

In May, Collins-Muhammad announced his resignation from the Board of Alderman. In a letter to Reed that was posted on Twitter, he wrote, “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes.” He served on the Board of Alderman from 2017 to 2022.

Reed was appointed the President of the Board of Alderman in 2007. Boyd, a 22nd Ward Alderman, was appointed in 2003.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office sent the following statement regarding the allegations:

“Mayor Jones is deeply troubled by the allegations outlined by the US Attorney against Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, and President Lewis Reed. Our office will monitor this case as it progresses through the legal system.”

