‘Roadrunner’ officer catches up to woman having medical episode in car
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police in New York said an officer helped safely bring a woman’s car to a halt while she could not stop due to suffering a medical episode.
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department shared a video from May 14 that showed officer Joe Cavalleri catching up to the woman who was not stopping her vehicle and causing a commotion on the streets.
The department said Cavalleri is also known as “Roadrunner” and the video shows why:
Authorities said they first received calls to stop the vehicle after it hit multiple cars, was running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road in the Buffalo area.
Cavalleri was able to get to the driver’s side door and stop the woman’s vehicle while also getting her medical attention.
