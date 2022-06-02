Mayor’s office confirms authenticity of body camera still frame from KCPD shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A photo released by the Jackson County prosecutor in relation to a recent shooting has been confirmed by Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office.

The still photo is not a clear photo, as it is a single frame in a video and is not a high-quality shot, according to the mayor’s office. A spokesperson also said the mayor has watched the body camera video.

Leonna Hale had been involved in an armed carjacking report on May 27, a Missouri State High Patrol investigation stated. After law enforcement found Hale in a Family Dollar parking lot near East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue, officers saw she was holding a firearm, the report stated.

After reviewing the body-worn camera video, investigators said officers could be heard giving verbal commands to drop the firearm, and Hale was “observed to still be pointing the firearm in the victims’ direction.” Then, three gunshots were heard, and two officers reported they discharged their firearms.

“A suspect handgun was located in the parking lot near a vehicle,” Sgt. Andy Bell with MSHP previously said.

A woman had recorded video after the shooting and shared it online, saying Hale was shot was unarmed. However, on Wednesday, prosecutors released an image from police body-worn camera that showed a gun in the hand of Hale.

I understand from where questions come. I also understand that our earlier release of information can help answer questions. We will continue to work hard to get the whole truth out on issues as fast as we can. I continue to pray for all impacted by Friday’s incident. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 1, 2022

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said prosecutors reviewed body camera video and additional evidence that showed Hale “continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers.”

Kansas City Missouri Fraternal Order of Police president Brad Lemon was outspoken Thursday morning about media reporting regarding the other video taken by a woman and her claims of Hale being unarmed.

Police MUST get bodycams, Done

Outside investigators!!!!!! Done

The Chief must go! Retired



None of it mattered, not good enough. The defund the police crowd has own narrative and truth doesn’t fit.



According to @KCStar @torianoporter this is an unarmed, pregnant “victim” pic.twitter.com/ZpUmLZ8MaN — Brad Lemon (@FOPLemon) June 2, 2022

Hale has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a lawful detention.

There wasn’t any edit to this frame, it’s just a product of the quality of camera and processor ability. If viewed at full speed video frames like this would never be recognized. — Brad Lemon (@FOPLemon) June 2, 2022

