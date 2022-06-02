Mayor Jones test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, Jones’ office announced Thursday morning.

After attending events Wednesday, Jones got a notification that she had been exposed to the virus. She got a positive result after getting tested later. Jones, who is fully vaccinated and received her first booster shot, is asymptomatic and plans to work from home for the safety and health of her staffers.

Those who have been in close contact with the mayor were notified.

“Mayor Jones will attend the US Conference of Mayors meeting in Reno this weekend if she tests negative prior to her scheduled departure and continues to experience no symptoms,” Jones’ Public Information Officer Nick Dunne said.

