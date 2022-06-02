Advertisement

Mayor Jones test positive for COVID-19

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces upcoming efforts to help connect families to rental and utility assistance following the lifting of the eviction moratorium, in St. Louis(Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, Jones’ office announced Thursday morning.

After attending events Wednesday, Jones got a notification that she had been exposed to the virus. She got a positive result after getting tested later. Jones, who is fully vaccinated and received her first booster shot, is asymptomatic and plans to work from home for the safety and health of her staffers.

Those who have been in close contact with the mayor were notified.

“Mayor Jones will attend the US Conference of Mayors meeting in Reno this weekend if she tests negative prior to her scheduled departure and continues to experience no symptoms,” Jones’ Public Information Officer Nick Dunne said.

Anyone looking for more information on getting vaccinated, click here or here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spanish Lake 30-day notice
“I just want to know why”; Spanish Cove kicking tenants out with no explanation
FRANCIS HOWELL CONSTRUCTION
Francis Howell School District officials to evaulate projects, rising construction costs
New businesses fail at higher rate in Missouri, local program works to change that
New businesses fail at higher rate in Missouri, local program works to change that
Wentzville middle school
Wentzville school parents come forward after video of daughter being bullied sparks rage in community