“I just want to know why”; Spanish Cove kicking tenants out with no explanation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents living in a North County apartment complex are wondering where they’ll be living by the end of this month.

Tenants at Spanish Cove Townhomes say management is forcing them out of their homes with no explanation.

“”I just want to know why, says tenant, Eva Brown. If they were going to do it they should have gave us more time.”

Brown like many others received a 30-day vacate letter in her mailbox from management. She has to move out after she undergoes brain surgery in 3 weeks.

“You still have to pay this month’s rent to them and then find someplace to go and pay another rent. People don’t got that money,” says Brown.

Stella Payne has lived at the Spanish Cove apartments for 20 years. She is being told to pack her bags in June despite her lease ending in October.

“I’ve been packing since I got this note and I have to have help because I’m on oxygen, says Payne. For them to just stick it in your mailbox and don’t give you no explanation, it’s just not right.”

“We are being disenfranchised because it doesn’t make sense without proper notice,” says tenant David Coon.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the owner of the complex, Pepper Pike, has an “F” rating along with a list of complaints. As for the residents stuck and confused at Spanish Cove Townhomes, many are on edge without a place to go.

“At least give me two months to find something.”

News 4 reached out to management for this story however those attempts were unsuccessful.

