Francis Howell School District officials to evaulate projects, rising construction costs

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Two years ago, voters in the Francis Howell School District approved the largest school district bond issue ever in Missouri.

Thursday night, district leaders will discuss reasons why the $244 million may not be enough to cover all of the projects it initially hoped for. News 4 has been monitoring Prop-S spending since the construction costs for the new Francis Howell North High School came out drastically over budget which has nearly doubled.

At the end of 2021, parents expressed their frustration towards the district on the lack of transparency about increasing costs. The district’s project manager will review a new format for reporting Prop-S expenditures. For all future building projects, some costs are now estimated to be as much as 65% more than the original cost estimate and all maintenance projects are now estimated to cost 52% more than initially planned.

Many parents and taxpayers want to know why and question if could any projects get cut?

The following statement was found in the upcoming budget that will be up for approval in two weeks:

“The current inflationary prices and shortage of materials has greatly impacted the facilities and operations department and its abilities to complete all the projects as listed in the prop s project list. Multiple groups will work to ensure the maximum number of projects listed will be accomplished with the funds that are available.”

The preliminary district budget shows more than 20 construction projects are expected to begin in July.

