Former St. Louis Rams quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from football sources say.

The longtime quarterback sent a text long text message to his teammates stating that he is stepping down from playing the game he loves.

Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick has been a part of the NFL for 17 years. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2005 and recorded 777 passing yards and four touchdowns. He later played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Football Team.

Throughout his 17 seasons, Fitzpatrick threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns according to ESPN.

