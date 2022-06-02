Advertisement

Former St. Louis Rams quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes in the first half of an NFL...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from football sources say.

The longtime quarterback sent a text long text message to his teammates stating that he is stepping down from playing the game he loves.

Fitzpatrick has been a part of the NFL for 17 years. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2005 and recorded 777 passing yards and four touchdowns. He later played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Football Team.

Throughout his 17 seasons, Fitzpatrick threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns according to ESPN.

