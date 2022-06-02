Double shooting in Woodson Terrace leaves 20-year-old dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are searching for answers in a deadly double shooting in Woodson Terrace.

At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, shots rang out in the 9500 block of Harold. Officers found 20-year-old dead inside a car and a woman wounded. Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 314-427-5858 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

