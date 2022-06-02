4Warn Weather: Mild Start, Warmer Friday

Weather Discussion: The low humidity will stick around for a few days with a mild start in the 50s Friday and then quickly warming to near normal highs around 83. It stays dry Friday and most of Saturday. There is a slight chance for rain late Saturday with a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday. It won’t rain all day and the models don’t agree on how widespread the rain will be, so we’ll keep the rain chance relatively low at 30% until we see some consensus in the models on how Sunday will play out. Humidity creeps up a little bit Sunday and then more humidity is expected with higher rain chances on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.