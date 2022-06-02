Advertisement

4Warn Weather: Dry, Much Less Humid Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and lower humidity begins today and takes us through Saturday.

Our next chance of rain looks to hold off until Saturday night after midnight. Several disturbances will move through the area Sunday - Wednesday bringing off and on scattered showers & storms. The timing on these are challenging to pin down. But it won’t rain the whole time.

7 Day Forecast

