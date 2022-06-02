1 dead, 2 wounded after burgulary in progress at St. Clair County home interrupted

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a suspect after a burglary at a St. Clair County home ended in a deadly triple shooting Thursday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in New Athens. Officials said three people were shot during a burglary in progress. One person died from their injuries.

Two others were wounded and airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. News 4 is working to learn more.

