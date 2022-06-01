Ukrainian family looking for sponsor in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since the start of the war in Ukraine, more than 23,000 refugees have been authorized to come to the United States and as of today, nearly 6,000 have arrived. In St. Louis, Inna Kogan is working to help secure sponsors for some of those families.

“In the beginning, everyone was willing to help and then, with so much going on in the world, you don’t really hear about it as much anymore,” said Kogan.

She has hosted numerous fundraisers for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country. More than 6 million have fled Ukraine since March, according to the United Nations.

The United States has pledged to accept 100,000 through the Uniting for Ukraine Program. It allows private US citizens to sponsor Ukrainians. Kogan says that’s what they’re looking for for the Yadlovsky family.

“There’s a mother and a father and an 8-year-old son. They’re currently trying to relocate from Germany to St. Louis,” said Kogan.

Kogan’s mother has hosted dozens of families over the years and has helped other Ukrainians coming to St. Louis over the last few months, including for medical care at St. Louis area hospitals.

Ukrainians who are allowed to enter the U.S. under the sponsorship initiative will not be resettled through the refugee program, DHS said. Instead, they will be granted humanitarian parole, which would allow them to live and work in the U.S. for at least two years. Parole will not make them eligible for permanent U.S. status.

If prospective sponsors pass background checks and DHS approves their sponsorship applications, the Ukrainians they have identified will be allowed to enter the U.S. as long as they satisfy certain requirements, including security screenings and vaccination against contagious diseases.

To apply, click here.

