Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was carjacked in a Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Thrush. Reports say the Uber driver pulled up to the location to pick up a passenger when three men approached his vehicle.

Two of the suspects went in the back seat of the 2021 Volkswagen, while the other sat in the front passenger, allegedly shoved a gun against the driver’s throat, and demanded him to get out of the car police say. The victim complied, and the suspect drove off with the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

