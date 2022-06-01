Advertisement

St. Louis marks June as Pride Month

St. Louis City & County raised Pride Flags June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and County raised their pride flags to mark LGBTQ Pride Month.

In solidarity, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed her first executive order of the year, creating the city’s first LGBTQIA advisory board. Members of the board will be tasked with collaborating and helping Jones’ administration stay focused on issues affecting the community to pursue change.

