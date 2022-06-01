St. Louis marks June as Pride Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and County raised their pride flags to mark LGBTQ Pride Month.

In solidarity, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed her first executive order of the year, creating the city’s first LGBTQIA advisory board. Members of the board will be tasked with collaborating and helping Jones’ administration stay focused on issues affecting the community to pursue change.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.